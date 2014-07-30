(Correct reporting period in paragraph 2 to second quarter from first quarter)

July 30 Navigation equipment maker Garmin Ltd reported an 11.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales of its GPS-based fitness products.

The company's net income rose to $182 million, or 93 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 28, from $172.5 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $777.8 million from $696.6 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)