April 29 Garmin Ltd, a maker of GPS-based gadgets, reported a 43.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a strong dollar and weakness in its auto and outdoor businesses.

The company's net income fell to $66.8 million, or $35 per share, in the first quarter ended March 28, from $118.8 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose marginally to $585.4 million from $583.2 million. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)