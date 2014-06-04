MADRID, June 4 Spanish food group Ebro Foods
said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy a majority 52
percent stake in Italian pasta company Pastificio Lucio Garofalo
for 62.5 million euros ($85 million).
The unlisted Italian company, founded in 1789, is the owner
of high-end dried pasta brands Garofalo, Santa Lucia and Russo
de Cicciano. Ebro Foods intends to help international expansion
for the brands, the Spanish company said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7342 Euros)
