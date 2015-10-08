(Adds details)
Oct 8 Research firm Gartner Inc said
worldwide shipments of personal computers fell 7.7 percent to
73.7 million units in the third quarter as a stronger dollar
made them costlier.
Meanwhile, International Data Corp (IDC) said shipments fell
10.8 percent to 71 million units.
Up to Thursday's close, the dollar had risen about
5.6 percent this year against a basket of major currencies.
Gartner also said the Windows 10 launch in the quarter had
minimal impact on shipments as users chose to upgrade to Windows
10 on existing PCs.
Gartner said analysts "see some signs for future
stabilization and growth" in the PC market. The firm said in
July that it did not expect the global PC market to recover
until 2016.
"The PC market continues to contract as expected, but we
remain optimistic about future shipments," said Jay Chou,
research manager at IDC Worldwide PC Tracker.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)