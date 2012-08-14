* Consumers holding back from upgrading to new devices
* Q2 mobile phone sales down 2 pct
* Samsung extends lead over Apple, is new market leader
HELSINKI, Aug 14 Research firm Gartner reported
a dip in global sales of mobile phones for the second quarter in
a row and will likely cut its 2012 outlook as consumers hold
back on handset upgrades due to economic uncertainty.
The research group, whose data is widely used in the mobile
sector, also said handset maker Samsung extended its
lead over Apple and grew its market share to more than
one fifth in the second quarter of 2012.
"For 2012, the overall market is looking weaker than what I
had actually forecast at the start of the year," said Anshul
Gupta, principal research analyst at Gartner, which previously
expected 2012 mobile phone sales of around 1.9 billion units.
"Consumers are really holding on to their old devices," he
said.
Mobile phone sales fell 2 percent in the second quarter from
a year earlier to 419 million units, Gartner said.
While some were waiting for new, high-profile devices like
Apple's iPhone 5 due later in the year, many others were simply
postponing expensive purchases or waiting for promotions, Gupta
said.
Despite the overall weakness, Samsung's quarterly mobile
phone sales rose around 30 percent from a year earlier, helped
by record sales of Galaxy smartphones.
It overtook Nokia as the leading mobile phone
maker with a 22 percent share of the overall market, the report
showed.
Nokia's mobile phone sales fell 15 percent, and its share
fell to 20 percent from 23 percent a year earlier.
By operating system, Google's Android extended its
lead with 64 percent market share compared with 43 percent a
year earlier, while Apple iOS held a 19 percent share, little
changed from a year earlier.
Nokia's old Symbian system tumbled to 6 percent from 22
percent but Microsoft Windows, which the Finnish mobile
phone maker now uses, rose to nearly 3 percent from under 2
percent a year ago.
Here is a table of mobile phone sales, according to Gartner.
Unit sales are in thousands.
Company 2Q12 2Q12 2Q11 2Q11
Units Market Units Market
Share (%) Share (%)
Samsung 90,432.1 21.6 69,827.6 16.3
Nokia 83,420.1 19.9 97,869.3 22.8
Apple 28,935.0 6.9 19,628.8 4.6
ZTE 17,936.4 4.3 13,070.2 3.0
LG Electronics 14,345.4 3.4 24,420.8 5.7
Huawei Device 10,894.2 2.6 9,026.1 2.1
TCL 9,355.7 2.2 7,938.9 1.9
Communications
HTC 9,301.2 2.2 11,016.1 2.6
Motorola 9,163.2 2.2 10,221.4 2.4
Research In 7,991.2 1.9 12,652.3 3.0
Motion
Others 137,233.4 32.8 152,989.7 35.7
Total 419,007.9 100.0 428,661.1 100.0
Operating 2Q12 2Q12 2Q11 2Q11
System Units Market Units Market
Share (%) Share (%)
Android 98,529.3 64.1 46,775.9 43.4
iOS 28,935.0 18.8 19,628.8 18.2
Symbian 9,071.5 5.9 23,853.2 22.1
Research In 7,991.2 5.2 12,652.3 11.7
Motion
Bada 4,208.8 2.7 2,055.8 1.9
Microsoft 4,087.0 2.7 1,723.8 1.6
Others 863.3 0.6 1,050.6 1.0
Total 153,686.1 100.0 107,740.4 100.0