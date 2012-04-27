British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
JAKARTA, April 27 Indonesian business group CT Corp has bought a 10.3 percent stake in national flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia, becoming the biggest private shareholder in the airline, a state brokerage said on Friday.
The stake was sold at 620 rupiah per share, or a 4.6 percent discount to Thursday's closing price. The total 2.3 billion shares worth 1.4 trillion rupiah ($152 million) were sold to Trans Arways, a unit of CT Corp, said Eko Yuliantoro, chief executive of Bahana Securities, one of the sellers.
The deal confirmed a Reuters story on Wednesday that CT Corp was set to buy a stake in Garuda from three state-owned brokerages, who bought the shares in the airline's initial public offering last year. ($1 = 9,185 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.