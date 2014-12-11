JAKARTA Dec 11 The chief executive of PT Garuda
Indonesia Tbk, Emirsyah Satar, has resigned from his
post, the state-owned airline said on Thursday, and a new CEO
will be decided upon at a shareholder meeting on Friday.
Satar's resignation comes as no surprise as he had in
October told Reuters he would step down within months, after a
decade-long stint during which he helped repair the image of the
Indonesian flag carrier and restructure its operations.
Satar submitted his resignation letter on Dec. 8 and the
state-owned enterprises ministry has accepted it on Dec. 10,
Garuda said in a stock exchange filing.
Garuda will decide on his replacement at a shareholder
meeting on Friday, Satar told Reuters in a text message.
Garuda fell into the red for a third straight quarter,
although the losses narrowed as the company lifted ticket prices
for domestic flights to offset weakness in the rupiah.
