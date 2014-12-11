(Adds comments from outgoing CEO)
By Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana
JAKARTA Dec 11 The chief executive of
Indonesian state-owned airline PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk
, Emirsyah Satar, has resigned and his replacement will
be chosen at a shareholder meeting on Friday.
Satar left before his term ends in March 2015 to give the
new management more time to prepare for the year ahead, he told
reporters on Thursday. His resignation will not hurt Garuda's
operations because "the system is already working", he added.
He declined to disclose who the candidates to replace him
were, or where he was going next.
The CEO submitted his resignation letter on Monday and it
will have to be approved by shareholders on Friday, Garuda said
in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.
In October, Satar had told Reuters he would step down within
months, after a decade-long stint during which he helped repair
the image of the Indonesian flag carrier and restructure its
operations.
Last month, Garuda posted a net loss of $219.5 million for
the nine months ended September, widening from a $15 million
loss in the same period a year earlier.
But the carrier's earnings improved in the July-September
period from the previous quarter after it lifted ticket prices
for domestic flights to offset weakness in the rupiah.
Garuda is expected to make a smaller loss next year partly
due to the sharp fall in global oil prices, Satar said, noting
that a 1 cent drop in jet fuel prices would lead to savings of
$17 million a year.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Pravin Char)