(Recasts with CEO comments, adds context)
By Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, Sept 4 Indonesia's flag carrier PT
Garuda Indonesia Tbk has postponed a plan to sell a
stake in its loss-making budget unit Citilink, the airline's
chief executive said on Thursday.
The reason for the delay was because the price offered by
potential buyers was too low, the Jakarta Post had reported
earlier. In a text message to Reuters, Garuda's Chief Executive
Emirsyah Satar confirmed the delay but declined to comment on
the valuation.
"We will still develop Citilink," Satar said. The budget
carrier competes with privately held Indonesian airline Lion Air
at home and other Southeast Asian low-cost airlines such as
Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd.
Garuda has been trying to sell up to 49 percent of Citilink
for several months. The Jakarta Post said the airline had
reviewed two potential buyers, but did not indentify them.
The delay in selling the Citilink stake comes at a time when
market conditions are deteriorating for carriers in Southeast
Asia, including in the cut-rate Indonesian market.
Airlines in Indonesia have struggled with a depreciating
local currency and an increase in fuel and maintenance costs,
but intense competition means they have limited capacity to
raise fares.
Earlier this year, Singapore's Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd
shut its Indonesian joint venture, while the
Indonesian unit of AirAsia reported a net loss in the second
quarter.
Industry analysts said the delay in the sale of the Citilink
stake was not surprising, given the intense competition in
Indonesia and the overall region.
"Until the overcapacity situation is managed, it doesn't
make much sense to buy an airline company," said K. Ajith, an
analyst at UOB Kay Hian in Singapore.
"Particularly in Indonesia, demand and infrastructure are
not keeping pace with airline orders," he added.
Garuda posted a net loss of $211.7 million for the six
months ended June, widening from a $10.9 million loss a year
earlier.
(Additional reporting by Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)