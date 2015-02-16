SINGAPORE Feb 16 Budget airline Citilink, owned
by PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk, expects to turn profitable
this year, partly boosted by the government's crackdown on cheap
fares, its top official said.
Albert Burhan, who was appointed as Citilink's CEO this
month, said the airline is looking to report its first annual
profit in 2015 after it started operations in late 2011.
"In 2015, the environment is better for us," Burhan, who was
previously Citilink's chief financial officer, told Reuters in
an interview on Monday, citing lower fuel prices and a less
competitive market environment as helping the airline in its
turnaround plan.
Citilink reported a net loss of $12 million in the nine
months ending September on revenue of $288 million. Indonesia
tightened rules on the sale of cheap local tickets to boost
airline safety, days after AirAsia flight QZ8501
crashed en route from Indonesia to Singapore on Dec. 28.
