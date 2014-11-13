* Q3 net loss of $7.8 mln, smaller than a year ago
* Performance improving qtr/qtr on higher ticket prices
* Faces rising competition from Middle Eastern carriers
* Shares fall 5 pct, underperform flat market
By Eveline Danubrata and Fransiska Nangoy
JAKARTA, Nov 13 Indonesian airline PT Garuda
Indonesia Tbk fell into the red for a third straight
quarter, although the losses narrowed as the company lifted
ticket prices for domestic flights to offset weakness in the
rupiah.
The state-controlled carrier posted a net loss of $7.8
million in July-September, according to calculations based on
its nine-month earnings statement, with the result helping to
push down its shares nearly 5 percent.
The amount was, however, less than a loss of $47.8 million
made in the previous quarter and a loss of $11.4 million
reported for the same period a year ago.
"In the latest quarter, Garuda's performance has shown an
improvement. We booked a profit of $22.1 million for the month
of September," Garuda Chief Executive Emirsyah Satar told
Reuters in a text message.
Handrito Hardjono, Garuda's finance director, said in a
separate text message that the airline has improved its load
factor and passenger yield in the last two quarters by
increasing ticket prices for domestic flights.
Garuda's earnings this year have been hammered by weakness
in the rupiah as much of its costs are paid for in U.S. dollars
and as it reports its results in the U.S. currency.
"Garuda has been gradually improving and the main reason
behind that is because it has been raising its prices to offset
the depreciating rupiah," said Paul Yong, a Singapore-based
analyst at DBS Vickers.
Garuda competes with other carriers such as Indonesian
airline Lion Air and Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd.
Asked if it had benefited from Singapore's Tiger Airways
Holdings Ltd shutting down its Indonesian joint
venture this year, Hardjono said that competition had actually
increased due to Middle Eastern rivals.
Middle Eastern airlines operating in the region are Emirates
Airline, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways.
Garuda shares were down 4.6 percent in Thursday afternoon
trade, underperforming a flat broader market.
Yong said Garuda and other global airlines should benefit
from falling fuel prices. Brent crude traded around $80 a barrel
on Thursday, near its lowest since 2010, after OPEC said demand
for its oil would fall next year while Saudi Arabia remained
silent about a possible cut in production.
