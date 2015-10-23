* Garuda 9-mth profit $50.1 mln vs $222.3 mln loss yr ago
* Garuda shares jump 6 pct
* Haze cost Garuda $8 mln due to lost sales, other expenses
* Garuda to issue $500 mln bond in 2016 to refinance debt
By Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, Oct 23 Indonesian flag airline PT
Garuda Indonesia Tbk said on Friday it swung to a net
profit for the nine months ended September from a loss a year
ago, helped by lower fuel prices and cost reductions.
The result sent Garuda shares jumping as much as 6 percent,
outperforming the broader Jakarta stock exchange which
was 1.3 percent higher.
Garuda made a net profit of $50.1 million compared with a
$222.3 million loss a year ago, it said in a stock exchange
filing.
The airline made a $22.4 million profit for the
July-September period, higher than the $16.3 million profit it
booked in the second quarter and $11.4 million in the first
quarter, according to Reuters calculations.
The haze that has blanketed Southeast Asia as a result of
Indonesian forest fires in the past few months had cost Garuda
about $8 million in lost sales and other expenses, Garuda Chief
Executive Arif Wibowo told reporters.
Around 120,000 passengers had cancelled their flights in
September alone, Wibowo said.
But the outlook for the rest of the year was still positive
as the October-December period was a seasonally strong quarter
due to the year-end holidays.
Garuda also planned to issue $500 million global bonds in
the second quarter of 2016 to refinance maturing debt, Chief
Financial Officer Ari Askhara said.
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by
Stephen Coates)