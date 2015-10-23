* Garuda 9-mth profit $50.1 mln vs $222.3 mln loss yr ago

* Garuda shares jump 6 pct

* Haze cost Garuda $8 mln due to lost sales, other expenses

* Garuda to issue $500 mln bond in 2016 to refinance debt

By Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata

JAKARTA, Oct 23 Indonesian flag airline PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk said on Friday it swung to a net profit for the nine months ended September from a loss a year ago, helped by lower fuel prices and cost reductions.

The result sent Garuda shares jumping as much as 6 percent, outperforming the broader Jakarta stock exchange which was 1.3 percent higher.

Garuda made a net profit of $50.1 million compared with a $222.3 million loss a year ago, it said in a stock exchange filing.

The airline made a $22.4 million profit for the July-September period, higher than the $16.3 million profit it booked in the second quarter and $11.4 million in the first quarter, according to Reuters calculations.

The haze that has blanketed Southeast Asia as a result of Indonesian forest fires in the past few months had cost Garuda about $8 million in lost sales and other expenses, Garuda Chief Executive Arif Wibowo told reporters.

Around 120,000 passengers had cancelled their flights in September alone, Wibowo said.

But the outlook for the rest of the year was still positive as the October-December period was a seasonally strong quarter due to the year-end holidays.

Garuda also planned to issue $500 million global bonds in the second quarter of 2016 to refinance maturing debt, Chief Financial Officer Ari Askhara said. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Stephen Coates)