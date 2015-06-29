JAKARTA, June 29 Indonesian auto components manufacturer PT Garuda Metalindo is set to raise 257.81 billion rupiah ($19.30 million) after pricing its initial public offering at the bottom of an indicative range.

Garuda Metalindo is selling 468.75 million shares at 550 rupiah each, according to a prospectus published on the Investor Daily newspaper. Its previous range was 550-800 rupiah. ($1 = 13,360.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)