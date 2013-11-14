HONG KONG Nov 14 Indonesia's flag carrier Garuda Indonesia wants to add 200-250 aircraft over 2015-2025 to meet demand in one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The airline wants to buy some directly from manufacturers and lease the remainder, Emirsyah Satar told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry event in Hong Kong.

Garuda had 131 aircraft as at September-end. Existing orders and impending retirement will put the total at 194 in 2015.

The airline intends to retire aircraft in the following years as it adds more planes, and aims for a fleet of 350-400 with an average age of six years by 2025, said Satar.

Garuda is looking for single-aisle aircraft for routes of up to five hours, and larger wide-body aircraft for medium- and long-haul services, he said.

Boeing Co's 737 Max and Airbus S.A.S.'s A320neo would satisfy Garuda's short haul needs. Boeing's 787 and 777 and Airbus' A350 could be contenders for its medium- and long-haul requirements.