SINGAPORE Aug 1 Garuda Indonesia has
delayed the launch of its first direct Jakarta-London service by
six months due to the capital's ageing airport in another
example of creaking infrastructure hitting business in Southeast
Asia's largest economy.
State-run Garuda will now start the service in May 2014. The
new route was part of Garuda's plans to expand further into the
long-haul and premium market.
The airline said the surface of the runways and apron at
Soekarno-Hatta airport were not strong enough to support a full
capacity, heavy duty commercial aircraft, such as a Boeing
B777-300ER, at the maximum take-off weight on the London
route.
After years of "fatigue", the 28-year-old runway at the
airport must be upgraded, Garuda Chief Executive Emirsyah Satar
said in a statement.
The airport operator could not be reached for comment.
"This highlights the fact that we really need to seriously
fix our infrastructure to be able to boost growth in aviation
sector," said Harry Su, head of research at Jakarta-based PT
Bahana Securities.
Privately held Lion Air, AirAsia Bhd and PT
Mandala Airlines, part-owned by Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd
, are expanding capacity in one of the world's fastest
growing but most competitive aviation markets, while regional
carriers are also expanding international flights.
Jakarta's main airport was ranked as the world's ninth
busiest based on passenger traffic of 57.8 million in 2012,
according to preliminary results from the Airports Council
International.