Sept 14 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services late on Thursday revised the rating outlook to negative from stable on certain transportation bonds secured solely by grants from the U.S. government.

The change applied to AA-rated grant anticipation revenue vehicle or GARVEE bonds issued by the Alabama Federal Aid Highway Finance Authority, Delaware Transportation Authority and by Michigan and North Carolina. Separately, S&P said it corrected the outlook to negative from stable on AA-rated GARVEE bonds sold by California, Washington, D.C., Kentucky, Montana, New Hampshire, Washington state and West Virginia.

The rating agency said the outlook revision was based on its implementation of federal future flow securitization criteria.

"This includes our assessment of the U.S., which we believe is tied directly to the funding that state departments of transportation use to support GARVEE bond or GAN (grant anticipation note) payments," said S&P analyst Joseph Pezzimenti in a statement.

S&P, which downgraded the United States last year to AA-plus with a negative outlook from AAA, said that any further downgrade in the nation's rating could have a negative effect on AA-rated GARVEE debt. On the other hand, a U.S. outlook change to stable could have a positive effect on GARVEEs, it added.

Earlier this week Fitch Ratings downgraded the ratings on a slew of GARVEE bonds, citing an uncertain future for federal highway and transit funding.