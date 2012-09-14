Sept 14 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services late
on Thursday revised the rating outlook to negative from stable
on certain transportation bonds secured solely by grants from
the U.S. government.
The change applied to AA-rated grant anticipation revenue
vehicle or GARVEE bonds issued by the Alabama Federal Aid
Highway Finance Authority, Delaware Transportation Authority and
by Michigan and North Carolina. Separately, S&P said it
corrected the outlook to negative from stable on AA-rated GARVEE
bonds sold by California, Washington, D.C., Kentucky, Montana,
New Hampshire, Washington state and West Virginia.
The rating agency said the outlook revision was based on its
implementation of federal future flow securitization criteria.
"This includes our assessment of the U.S., which we believe
is tied directly to the funding that state departments of
transportation use to support GARVEE bond or GAN (grant
anticipation note) payments," said S&P analyst Joseph Pezzimenti
in a statement.
S&P, which downgraded the United States last year to AA-plus
with a negative outlook from AAA, said that any further
downgrade in the nation's rating could have a negative effect on
AA-rated GARVEE debt. On the other hand, a U.S. outlook change
to stable could have a positive effect on GARVEEs, it added.
Earlier this week Fitch Ratings downgraded the ratings on a
slew of GARVEE bonds, citing an uncertain future for federal
highway and transit funding.