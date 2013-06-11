June 11 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
on Tuesday it revised the outlook on some AA rated state GARVEE
bonds to stable from negative.
States issue GARVEE, or Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle,
bonds in expectation of federal money for transportation
projects.
The outlook revision on the GARVEE securities reliant on
payments from the federal government was directly linked to a
change by S&P on Monday in upgrading its United States outlook
to stable from negative, the credit-ratings group said in a
statement.
The following AA rated state GARVEE bonds were affected by
S&P's rating action:
-- Alabama Federal Aid Highway Finance Authority's federal
highway grant anticipation bonds series 2011 and 2012;
-- State of California's federal highway grant anticipation
revenue vehicle bonds (issued for the California Department of
Transportation), series 2004A;
-- California Department of Transportation's federal highway
grant anticipation bonds, series 2008A;
-- Delaware Transportation Authority's grant anticipation
bonds, series 2010;
-- District of Columbia's federal highway grant anticipation
revenue bonds, series 2011 and 2012;
-- Kentucky Asset Liability Commission's federal highway
trust fund project notes, series 2005, 2007, and 2010;
-- Michigan's grant anticipation revenue bonds, series 2007
and 2009B;
-- Montana Department of Transportation's GARVEE bonds
(Highway 93 Advance Construction Project), series 2005, 2008 and
2012;
-- New Hampshire's federal highway grant anticipation bonds,
series 2010 and 2012;
-- North Carolina's GARVEE bonds, series 2007, 2009, 2011,
and 2012;
-- State of Washington's GARVEE program bonds, series 2012F;
and
-- West Virginia Commissioner of Highways' surface
transportation improvements special obligation notes, series
2006A, 2007A, and 2009A.