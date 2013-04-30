ALGIERS, April 30 Algerian state energy firm
Sonatrach is in talks to buy a stake in Mozambique offshore gas
projects operated by Italy's Eni and Anadarko Petroleum
Corp , its chief executive was quoted as saying on
Tuesday.
Sonatrach, seeking to expand its presence abroad, is also
eying new gas blocks in the east African country, its chief
Abdelhamid Zerguine was quoted as saying by the official APS
news agency.
Zerguine was speaking after signing a Memorandun of
Understanding with the head of Mozambique's Empresa Nacional de
Hidrocarbonets (ENH), Nelson Ocuane.
Zerguine said Sonatrach was interested in buying part of a
minority stake held by ENH in the offshore gas fields.
"We want to have a place, but on the Mozambican side," he
said.
Zerguine did not give details on the size of stake Sonatrach
was seeking to acquire, but said a 5 percent holding would cost
it around $1 billion.
The memorandum also opened the way for Sonatrach to acquire
exploration blocks in Mozambique.
"We agreed that Sonatrach will get prospecting blocks to
explore alone or in partnership with energy companies operating
in Mozambique," it quoted Zerguine as saying.