* Ukraine receives gas from West to fill up winter storage

* Austria's hub at Baumgarten to see higher volumes

* Plans co-operation with French Powernext to grow in Europe

By Vera Eckert

DUESSELDORF, Sept 28 Austria's gas hub expects to benefit more as Ukraine increases its imports from Western Europe to boost supply ahead of winter, the head of the Central European Gas Hub (CEGH) exchange said on Wednesday.

The CEHG, the trading platform for Austria's gas hub at Baumgarten - a transit point for flows between Russia and Europe. It benefits from reverse flows, the changing of direction for what had been normally east-to-west shipments, chief executive Gottfried Steiner told Reuters.

"Our volumes were 1 percent up year-on-year to August, and September has been developing well, so we are headed for surpassing the 2015 result," he said in an interview.

"Ukraine is back in the market and is beginning to draw sizeable volumes from Western Europe," he said, adding that Ukraine's gas stocks additions clearly boosted turnover.

Ukraine, which has rowed with exporter Russia over transits, aims to increase its stocks to 17 billion cubic metres (cbm) this winter to cover domestic consumption, but has said it has not accumulated any gas from Russia this year.

Steiner said that in the second quarter and early in the third, the country only imported a little from the West.

Ukraine's filling levels now were 42 percent, whereas oversupplied western Europe had filled 90 percent of its gas inventories.

To avoid disruption and undersupply, the EU hopes to broker three-way gas talks with Ukraine and Russia over a winter package, the size of which Steiner said would influence reverse flows, but this could not yet be foreseen.

The volume of bilateral over-the-counter volumes at Baumgarten in the year to August rose 1 percent year-on-year to 322 terawatt hours (TWh), CEGH data showed.

In 2015, it had totalled 478 TWh, 9 percent more than a year earlier and five times Austria's gas consumption.

This was a result of liberalising energy markets in the region and the Voyany pipeline via Slovakia into Ukraine attracting increasing usage after its 2014 start.

CEGH is striving to become a key trading hub in Europe, a strategy to be helped by linking up with French energy bourse Powernext's trading platform PEGAS in December, to service a wider European customer base.

"We will raise liquidity by offering spread products," Steiner said.

The spreads will encompass CEGH versus Germany's hubs NCG and Gas Pool, the Dutch TTF trading point, and PSV in Italy.

CEGH is owned by Austrian energy company OMV, the Vienna stock exchange and Slovakia's Eustream. (Editing by William Hardy)