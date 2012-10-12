* Tokyo Gas says oil-indexation "not rational"
* Asian importers pin hopes on U.S. exports
* LNG eroding sustainability of oil-links
* Russian, Norway make tactical grab for spot hubs
By Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON, Oct 12 Gas producers and utility buyers
are in a standoff over pricing with new long-term deals
effectively shelved until the deadlock is broken, as major
consumers lined up at a conference this week to vent their
frustration.
Producers have defended selling liquefied natural gas (LNG)
linked to oil prices amid a growing backlash by consumer
countries who want the fuel to reflect over supplied and
comparatively cheap gas markets.
Utilities like RWE, Tokyo Gas and Kogas
say deals fixed to a barrel of crude oil, are
outdated, costly burdens.
Producers BG Group, Russia, Norway and Qatar regard
them as cornerstones of the business.
Tokyo Gas, Japan's single biggest importer of oil-linked
(LNG), called the global gas pricing mechanism "not rational" in
light of cheap U.S. gas exports expected to flood markets by
2016.
Top LNG importer Japan amassed a record trade deficit in the
first-half this year partly due to a surge in oil-indexed
imports following the closure of nuclear power plants after the
Fukushima disaster in March 2011.
Tokyo Gas Executive Vice President Shigeru Muraki saw U.S.
LNG exports fetching about $9-$10 a million British thermal
units (mmBtu) in Japan were regulators to allow U.S. firms to
export its shale gas resources.
"The current price linked to oil is $17/mmBtu so if shale
came that would bring significant change," Muraki said, pointing
out that low prices would spur Japan's demand to 90-100 million
tonnes, versus about 85 million tonnes forecast for this year.
For producers, BG Group's outgoing Chief Executive Frank
Chapman said LNG would continue to be benchmarked against oil
prices for several more decades given Asia's growing dependence
on supply from only few foreign gas-producing sources.
Chapman, who heads one of the world's biggest LNG trading
firms, said: "If you want a fully liquid market you must have
many sources of supply and many sources of demand."
Producers have long relied on oil-linked deals to ease
planning for major investments and avoid volatile price swings
on what had been a very limited spot gas market in Europe.
Centrica Director of LNG Ian Wood said rising
liquidity at Europe's freely traded gas hubs, driven by more LNG
supply sold on a spot basis, has boosted the credibility of the
hubs as a possible substitute index to oil for long-term
contracts.
"LNG is adding to liquidity and the key for me is that will
force greater and greater hub pricing in long-term LNG
contracts," Wood said.
MINISTRIES WORRIED
The row has spiraled to the level of government ministries
who are putting pressure on LNG and gas suppliers and buyers to
ditch the oil-link.
"The Japanese government is saying to its utilities: If you
don't start paying for LNG like the rest of the world we're
going to start introducing competition," Wood said.
The European Union has also launched a probe into Russia's
Gazprom amid allegations that it is hindering the free
flow of gas across Europe and overcharging customers.
With neither camp backing down, the future of long-term
contracts remains in limbo, as utilities attempt to stick it out
until burdensome deals start expiring from 2020.
With new 20-year gas supply deals off the table, Russia and
Norway are making a tactical grab for Europe's biggest freely
traded spot gas market instead, hoping that rising prices will
swell their profits, Wood Mackenzie's head of global gas
research Noel Tomnay said.
For the first time in years Russia and Norway resumed
pumping gas above planned levels to Europe ahead of what they
see as sharp price rises between now and 2016 that should push
gas prices above oil-linked levels, Tomnay said.
"Norway and Russia are grabbing more spot market in the UK,"
Tomnay said.
"Their approach is changing from one of supply restraint to
one of a tactical market grab, and I think that's in
anticipation of continental price development as LNG
disappears," he said.
Gazprom's deal to supply UK utility Centrica with gas priced
against spot markets, which it ordinarily opposes, spans a
period in which Wood Mackenzie expects gas prices to rise
sharply, between 2013 and 2016.
Similarly, Tomnay says, Statoil this year began
ramping-up production after years of undershooting official
targets.
The urgency and focus on the UK market partly reflects
competitive threats posed by major new suppliers including the
United States.
"Russia must be looking at U.S. regasification sites as
weapons of market destruction pointed at Europe," Tomnay said.