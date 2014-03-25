Reuters Market Eye - Shares of gas distributor Indraprastha Gas (IGAS.NS) gain 0.9 percent, while Gujarat Gas Co (GGAS.NS) is up 2.6 percent after the election commission asked the government to defer a planned hike in gas prices due to start on April 1.

Other shares of companies dependant on gas also rise. Tata Power Co (TTPW.NS) gains 0.7 percent, while Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals (CHMB.NS) is up 2.5 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)