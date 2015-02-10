DUBAI Feb 10 State-run Abu Dhabi Gas Industries
Co (GASCO) and Abu Dhabi Gas Liquefaction Co (ADGAS) said on
Tuesday they had awarded about $1.6 billion worth of contracts
to expand the country's natural gas processing facilities.
The contracts for engineering, procurement, construction and
commissioning (EPC) work were awarded to a consortium involving
Italy's Maire Tecnimont and Greece's Archirodon,
Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas, and the United Arab
Emirates' National Petroleum Construction Co.
The project will develop and expand facilities to boost gas
transfer from offshore to onshore as part of the UAE's plans to
meet increasing local demand for gas, the companies said.
ADGAS, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co, said
last year that it planned to increase gas production to as much
as 2.4 billion standard cubic feet (scf) per day by 2017, from
2 billion scf per day.
