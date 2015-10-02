* Plenty of gas in the market, in storage
* Moscow signals it wants to appease customers
* Low risk of technical hiccups
By Michael Kahn and Vera Eckert
PRAGUE/FRANKFURT, Oct 2 Optimism over talks to
secure gas transit via Ukraine, low market prices and healthy
storage levels have raised hopes that central and southeastern
European countries reliant on Russian deliveries will make it
through the winter without disruption.
Amid a global gas glut, Russia - which relies heavily on
revenue from exports to Europe - will want to show it is a
reliable supplier in a buyers' market, analysts say.
The emergence of the gas glut, in tandem with plunging oil
prices, has also made Russian gas the cheapest it has been in
years, prompting analysts to forecast record flows into Europe
this winter.
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analyst Oliver Sanderson noted
storages were heavily utilized last winter as buyers took less
Russian gas, most of which is supplied by state-owned Gazprom
, and bought more in summer at cheaper prices.
"It's a buyers' market out there but Gazprom still has to
sell gas and their recent auction underlined that," he said.
"They are keen on keeping the European market."
Moves to build more links between countries such as Romania,
Hungary and Croatia following a Russian supply cut-off in 2009
are also paying dividends in central Europe, although in
southeast Europe countries have lagged efforts to create new
connections to tap in times of shortages.
Moscow halted gas flows to Ukraine, the main transit route
to the European Union, three times in the past decade in
disputes over tariffs and pricing.
In 2009, this left homes and businesses across the Balkans
without gas in sometimes freezing temperatures.
Possible undersupply in Ukraine is an ongoing risk each
winter.
"The biggest winter risk in the (eastern Europe) region
remains around Ukraine, although this feels more like a tail
risk as Ukrainian storage levels are likely to be close to last
year's levels, around 16 billion cubic metres (bcm),"
London-based consultants Energy Aspects said in a report.
"While this may be short of the 19 bcm Ukraine wants, it is
likely to be enough to see the country through a moderately
colder winter than last year," it said.
There has recently been progress in talks between Russia,
Ukraine and the European Commission about supplies for the
upcoming winter.
A preliminary deal over a supply package between Russia and
Ukraine - after Moscow halted supplies to Ukraine in July -
combined with a $300 million loan to Kiev by the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development to fund gas purchases from
Europe, has helped reduce risks, but haggling over prices
continues.
Russia's Gazprom, under pressure to defend its share of the
European gas market from rivals, is becoming increasingly
flexible in how it markets its gas.
Last month it concluded its first ever auction to sell gas
to northwest European customers via the Nord Stream pipeline to
Germany.
Gazprom has also floated plans to hold auctions for any
additional gas deliveries to eastern and central European
clients.
It also stepped up its exports to Europe in the third
quarter, ready to eat into volumes normally delivered by Norway.
Russia meets a third of Europe's annual gas demand and in
return receives tens of billions of dollars in annual revenues,
accounting for the majority of Gazprom's income.
Lastly, the transport system through Ukraine and into
Europe, another weak link in past crises, seems to be in better
shape than before.
Tomas Marecek, board chairman of Slovakian pipeline operator
Eustream, which manages the main entry point for the bulk of
Russian supplies arriving in the European Union, said he did not
expect any technical issues in the Ukrainian system that could
cause disruptions this winter.
Eustream stands ready to utilize the full 14.5 billion cubic
metre reverse pipeline capacity, put into operation last year to
increase gas deliveries from current levels to Ukraine from the
European Union, if needed.
That assumes that the conflict in Ukraine, which has so far
not disrupted Russian gas supplies to Europe, does not provide
any unforeseen developments.
"(The wild card is) what will be the (geopolitical) relation
between Ukraine and Russia," Marecek said.
(Additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Susan
Fenton)