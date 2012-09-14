PRAGUE, Sept 14 Slovak gas pipeline operator
Eustream has taken a 15 percent stake in the Central European
Gas Hub, boosting efforts to increase liquidity in central and
southeastern Europe, the trading platform's majority owner said
on Friday.
The agreement also opens up new trading opportunities in the
region that is the gateway for Russian supplies to Western
Europe, officials said.
Austrian oil and gas company OMV owns 65 percent
of the hub and the Vienna Stock Exchange holds a 20 percent
stake. Eustream is a unit of Slovensky Plynarensky
Priemysel(SPP), which is run by Germany's E.On Ruhrgas
and France's GDF Suez
"The CEGH has gained a partner who...is capable of making a
significant contribution to the development of CEGH and to the
increase of liquidity of the gas hub," OMV board member
Hans-Peter Floren said in a statement.
"With Eustream on board, CEGH will increase its importance
to customers and will contribute to the security of supply in
Central Europe."
The hub provides the trading platform for Austria's natural
gas hub at Baumgarten, which is the first entry point for
imports to Western Europe from Russia, and potentially central
Asia. Volumes rose 23 percent in the first half of 2012.
Its shareholders hope the hub could become a key European gas
trading centre, comparable to TTF in the Netherlands, for
Europe's gas trading benchmark.
Last year, 40 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas - equivalent
to around 40 percent of demand in Britain, which is Europe's
biggest gas consumer - were traded at the hub.
The hope is increasingly deregulated markets in the central
and southeastern European region will drive that amount even
higher.
A virtual trading hub set to open in 2013 will also provide
one entry and exit point in Austria that will further boost
liquidity by making it easier for physical traders - as well as
banks - to access Baumgarten.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by William Hardy)