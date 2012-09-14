PRAGUE, Sept 14 Slovak gas pipeline operator Eustream has taken a 15 percent stake in the Central European Gas Hub, boosting efforts to increase liquidity in central and southeastern Europe, the trading platform's majority owner said on Friday.

The agreement also opens up new trading opportunities in the region that is the gateway for Russian supplies to Western Europe, officials said.

Austrian oil and gas company OMV owns 65 percent of the hub and the Vienna Stock Exchange holds a 20 percent stake. Eustream is a unit of Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel(SPP), which is run by Germany's E.On Ruhrgas and France's GDF Suez

"The CEGH has gained a partner who...is capable of making a significant contribution to the development of CEGH and to the increase of liquidity of the gas hub," OMV board member Hans-Peter Floren said in a statement.

"With Eustream on board, CEGH will increase its importance to customers and will contribute to the security of supply in Central Europe."

The hub provides the trading platform for Austria's natural gas hub at Baumgarten, which is the first entry point for imports to Western Europe from Russia, and potentially central Asia. Volumes rose 23 percent in the first half of 2012.

Its shareholders hope the hub could become a key European gas trading centre, comparable to TTF in the Netherlands, for Europe's gas trading benchmark.

Last year, 40 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas - equivalent to around 40 percent of demand in Britain, which is Europe's biggest gas consumer - were traded at the hub.

The hope is increasingly deregulated markets in the central and southeastern European region will drive that amount even higher.

A virtual trading hub set to open in 2013 will also provide one entry and exit point in Austria that will further boost liquidity by making it easier for physical traders - as well as banks - to access Baumgarten. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by William Hardy)