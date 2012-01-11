* Polish gas exchange could start off by mid-2012
* Hub to start with physical futures
* Could help intensify shale gas development
By Maciej Onoszko
WARSAW, Jan 11 Poland's PolPx energy
exchange and gas network operator Gaz-System have begun talks on
setting up a gas exchange that could start offering contracts by
mid-2012, PolPx Chief Executive Grzegorz Onichimowski said on
Wednesday.
The bourse would probably start by offering only monthly and
annual contracts for physical deliveries and then potentially
add day-ahead contracts later on, he added.
"We should be able to launch trading by the middle of 2012,"
he told Reuters in a phone interview. "We have companies eager
to participate in this market."
Many big European gas-consuming countries already have hubs
at which many suppliers and buyers can manage their positions
and which makes gas pricing more transparent.
Earlier this week, the European Energy Exchange said it
planned for further growth in its gas trading contracts in 2012
after expansion in 2011.
Other central and eastern European nations are seeking to
establish gas hubs and build gas links across borders to
increase liquidity in any gas trading hub.
Onichimowski said TGE and Gaz-System are currently working
on new regulations that will help create a virtual hub.
"This is necessary to introduce physical deliveries of gas
contracts that will be traded on the exchange," he said.
Poland's 14 billion-cubic-metre (bcm) gas market is
dominated by state-controlled PGNiG and overseen by
regulator URE, which sets tariffs. The European Union nation
imports the bulk of its supplies from Russia.
The PolPx CEO said another issue is how PGNiG might
participate. The regulator has said it hopes the gas monopoly
will join the system voluntarily, while Onichimowski said the
company might sell gas via auctions.
But this will not be easy to introduce, because the price
PGNiG pays for gas imported through its long-term contract with
Gazprom exceeds spot prices on other exchanges in Europe,
Onichimowski said.
PGNiG imports around 10 bcm of gas each year, and around 90
percent, or 9 bcm, of that comes from Russia.
Another benefit to a gas exchange is that it would be an
incentive for shale gas development in Poland, because the
pricing of gas on the market would provide a vital benchmark for
shale gas investors, Onichimowski added.
Shale gas development in Poland is attracting keen interest
after a U.S. study showed it could have the biggest reserves in
Europe, amounting to some 5.3 trillion cubic metres of
recoverable gas.
"If we don't have a gas exchange, it will be very difficult
to talk about future shale gas extraction," Onichimowski said.
"Right now any investment calculations have to refer to a
tariff, and doing so is a risky business."
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, Editing by Michael Kahn)