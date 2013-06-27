An engineer of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) works inside the Kalol oil field in Gujarat September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Engineers of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) stand inside the Kalol oil field in Gujarat September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in oil and gas explorers gain on media reports that a government committee is meeting later in the day to contemplate a hike in natural gas prices, dealers say.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC.NS) gains 3 percent, Oil India (OILI.NS) is up 3.3 percent and Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) rises 2.4 percent.

"Gas contributes around half of ONGC and Oil India revenues, therefore their annualised profits could rise by 10-12 percent if prices are hiked," said an analyst tracking the sector at a domestic brokerage house.

However, dealers also add that the government may offset the benefit of a price hike by increasing the subsidy burden on upstream companies.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)