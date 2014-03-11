LONDON, March 11 Russia's Gazprom said
on Tuesday it would press ahead with laying its massive South
Stream natural gas pipeline which aims to pump gas to central
and southern Europe later this decade and avoid passing through
Ukraine.
"South Stream is confidently moving ahead. Agreements on the
laying of the first leg of the pipeline will be signed before
the end of March, as well as agreements on the supplies of
pipelines for the second leg," Gazprom said in a statement after
South Stream's board meeting.
The announcement came a day after the European Commission
suspended discussions with Gazprom over important approvals that
South Stream still needs to comply with EU legislation,
including obtaining exemptions from rules that limit pipeline
ownership and require access be provided to other gas firms or
utilities.