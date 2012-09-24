OSLO, Sept 24 Norway's Kollsnes gas processing
plant, which had been due to restart on Saturday, will not fully
do so until Wednesday morning due to the delayed startup of
upstream fields, gas system operator Gassco said on Monday.
Kollsnes, which processes Norwegian gas for export to
Britain and continental Europe, will see its output below
capacity by 30 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day from
Tuesday 0400 GMT until Wednesday 0400 GMT.
As the plant restarts production gradually, it is expected
to run 77 mcm below capacity until Tuesday 0400 GMT, Gassco said
earlier on Monday.
The plant was shut on Sept. 10 in coordination with
maintenance at Norway's biggest gas field, Troll.
The gas processing plant, which has a daily capacity of 147
million cubic metres (mcm), also gets gas from the Kvitebjoern,
Visund and Fram gas fields.
Gassco is the operator of the plant while Statoil
is the technical service provider.