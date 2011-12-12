SEOUL Dec 12 South Korea's state-run
Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Monday it had sold
gas equivalent to 2.708 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) domestically in November, down 8.9 percent from a year
earlier.
The amount was equivalent to 119.93 billion cubic feet of
natural gas.
Of the total, 1.2 million tonnes were for power generation,
down 5.3 percent from a year ago, while the remainder went to
household and business consumption, down 11.5 percent, KOGAS,
the world's biggest corporate buyer of LNG and South Korea's
sole wholesaler, said in a filing with the stock exchange.
