SEOUL, Dec 12 South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Monday it had sold gas equivalent to 2.708 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) domestically in November, down 8.9 percent from a year earlier.

The amount was equivalent to 119.93 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Of the total, 1.2 million tonnes were for power generation, down 5.3 percent from a year ago, while the remainder went to household and business consumption, down 11.5 percent, KOGAS, the world's biggest corporate buyer of LNG and South Korea's sole wholesaler, said in a filing with the stock exchange.

South Korea's customs office will release the country's LNG import data for November on Thursday.

LNG imports jumped 9 percent year-on-year in October, as the world's second-largest LNG buyer after Japan built its inventory ahead of winter demand, according to customs data last month. It imported the gas mostly from Indonesia, Qatar, Malaysia, Oman and Russia. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)