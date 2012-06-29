SEOUL, June 29 South Korea will increase
domestic gas rates by 4.9 percent on average from Saturday to
reflect higher costs and recoup part of hefty losses of
state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS), the economy ministry said.
Asia's fourth-largest economy which depends on oil and gas
imports has struggled to curb inflation led by costlier energy
prices and the government had stopped KOGAS from raising gas
prices since last October when it increased the rate by 5.3
percent.
"A price increase factor of 16.6 percent existed in May and
June when oil prices rallied, but considering the impacts on the
people we minimised the hike to 4.9 percent," a statement from
the economy ministry said.
City gas accounts for 1.96 percent of consumer price index.
KOGAS, facing government pressures to freeze gas prices, in
March 2008 suspended its fuel cost adjustment tariff before
resuming them in September 2010, meaning it was unable to raise
gas prices to reflect higher costs during the period.
The amount of money that KOGAS has booked as payment
receivables had snowballed to 5.2 trillion won ($4.51 billion)
by the end of May, according to the government data.
Friday's ministry statement added KOGAS, the world's largest
corporate buyer of LNG, will step up cost cutting and reduce its
usage of relatively costlier liquefied petroleum gas to shore up
501.4 billion won.
KOGAS has a 95 percent of the market share in South Korea's
wholesale gas markets.
KOGAS shares lost more than 3 percent since the beginning of
this year, underperforming the broader market which
declined 0.36 percent during the period.
Central and local Korean governments own 36.5 percent of
KOGAS, while another state-run utility, Korea Electric Power
Corp (KEPCO) holds 24.5 percent, according to the
latest company data.
($1 = 1154.2500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by David Chance)