SEOUL, June 29 South Korea will increase domestic gas rates by 4.9 percent on average from Saturday to reflect higher costs and recoup part of hefty losses of state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS), the economy ministry said.

Asia's fourth-largest economy which depends on oil and gas imports has struggled to curb inflation led by costlier energy prices and the government had stopped KOGAS from raising gas prices since last October when it increased the rate by 5.3 percent.

"A price increase factor of 16.6 percent existed in May and June when oil prices rallied, but considering the impacts on the people we minimised the hike to 4.9 percent," a statement from the economy ministry said.

City gas accounts for 1.96 percent of consumer price index.

KOGAS, facing government pressures to freeze gas prices, in March 2008 suspended its fuel cost adjustment tariff before resuming them in September 2010, meaning it was unable to raise gas prices to reflect higher costs during the period.

The amount of money that KOGAS has booked as payment receivables had snowballed to 5.2 trillion won ($4.51 billion) by the end of May, according to the government data.

Friday's ministry statement added KOGAS, the world's largest corporate buyer of LNG, will step up cost cutting and reduce its usage of relatively costlier liquefied petroleum gas to shore up 501.4 billion won.

KOGAS has a 95 percent of the market share in South Korea's wholesale gas markets.

KOGAS shares lost more than 3 percent since the beginning of this year, underperforming the broader market which declined 0.36 percent during the period.

Central and local Korean governments own 36.5 percent of KOGAS, while another state-run utility, Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) holds 24.5 percent, according to the latest company data. ($1 = 1154.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by David Chance)