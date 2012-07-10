SEOUL, July 10 South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Tuesday that its domestic gas sales in June rose 3.2 percent year-on-year, led by strong power demand. The world's biggest corporate buyer of liquefied national gas (LNG) and South Korea's sole wholesaler said in a filing with the stock exchange that it sold 2.14 million tonnes of LNG equivalent. The total is equivalent to 94.64 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Details are as follows (in million tonnes) : JUNE 2012 JUNE 2011 CHANGE(%) For power generation 1.209 1.165 +3.8 For household/business 0.928 0.906 +2.4 Total 2.137 2.071 +3.2 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Ed Lane)