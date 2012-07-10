SEOUL, July 10 South Korea's state-run Korea Gas
Corp (KOGAS) said on Tuesday that its domestic gas
sales in June rose 3.2 percent year-on-year, led by strong power
demand.
The world's biggest corporate buyer of liquefied national
gas (LNG) and South Korea's sole wholesaler said in a filing
with the stock exchange that it sold 2.14 million tonnes of LNG
equivalent.
The total is equivalent to 94.64 billion cubic feet of
natural gas.
Details are as follows (in million tonnes) :
JUNE 2012 JUNE 2011 CHANGE(%)
For power generation 1.209 1.165 +3.8
For household/business 0.928 0.906 +2.4
Total 2.137 2.071 +3.2
(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Ed Lane)