SEOUL Dec 31 South Korea will raise domestic
natural gas prices by an average 5.8 percent from Wednesday to
reflect costlier imports and to meet rising demand following the
shutdown of some nuclear reactors, Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS)
said.
The hike, the first since February this year, is projected
to increase average annual consumer inflation by 0.12 percentage
points, as city gas accounts for 2.06 percent of the consumer
price index, an official at state-run KOGAS said.
Asia's No. 4 economy, which relies heavily on oil and gas
imports, has been trying to secure stable long-term power
supplies in a bid to curb inflation led by higher energy costs.
However, a series of nuclear plant shutdowns has forced it
into the more expensive spot market to ensure adequate power
supplies.
South Korea has 23 nuclear reactors, which generate about a
third of its electricity. Six units are currently offline,
including three halted since late May to replace control cables
that were supplied with fake certificates.
KOGAS said in a statement that the shutdown of the troubled
three reactors had forced it to buy about 1.85 million tonnes
more gas on the spot market.
"If we keep not reflecting changes in import cost, it can
lead to an increase in Korea Gas's payments receivable and
create problems of stable natural gas supply. Thus it was
inevitable that we increase domestic gas rates," the statement
said.
KOGAS, the world's largest corporate buyer of liquefied
natural gas, said selling gas below at artificially low prices
would cost it 5.1 trillion won ($4.83 billion) in 2013, down
from 5.5 trillion won a year earlier.
Its debt-to-equity ratio stood at 385 percent in 2012, up
from 348 percent in 2011, the statement noted.
KOGAS planned to announce specific plans to improve its
financial structure by the end of January, it added.
($1 = 1055.3500 Korean won)
(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)