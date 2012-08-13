SEOUL, Aug 13 South Korea's state-run Korea Gas
Corp (KOGAS) said on Monday that its domestic gas
sales in July rose 16.5 percent year-on-year.
The world's biggest corporate buyer of liquefied national
gas (LNG) and South Korea's sole wholesaler said in a filing
with the stock exchange that it sold 2.26 million tonnes of LNG
equivalent.
The total is equivalent to 100.13 billion cubic feet of
natural gas.
Details are as follows (in million tonnes) :
JULY 2012 JULY 2011 CHANGE(%)
For power generation 1,294 1,038 +24.7
For household/business 967 903 +7.1
Total 2,261 1,941 +16.5
(Reporting By Jane Chung;Editing by Sunil Nair)