GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble, oil creeps up as markets ponder fallout of Mideast tension
* Oil recovers after falling on escalating Middle East tensions
SEOUL, Sept 11 South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Tuesday that its domestic gas sales in August rose 15.6 percent year-on-year. The world's biggest corporate buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and South Korea's sole wholesaler said in a filing with the stock exchange that it sold 2.13 million tonnes of LNG equivalent. The total is equivalent to 94.15 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Details are as follows (in 1,000 tonnes) : AUG 2012 AUG 2011 CHANGE(%) For power generation 1,204 993 21.2 For household/business 922 846 9.0 Total 2,126 1,839 15.6 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin)
* Oil recovers after falling on escalating Middle East tensions
SINGAPORE, June 6 Oil recovered some losses from the previous session on Tuesday, but Brent crude remained below $50 over concerns that a political rift between Qatar and several Arab states would undermine efforts by OPEC to tighten the market.