GOYANG, South Korea, March 24 South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) and a Japanese company bought natural gas together on Monday and such joint buying would rise to hike competitiveness, the head of state-run Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) said.

Asked about any development in a possible formation of a liquefied natural gas buyers group, Hirobumi Kawano, president of JOGMEC told Reuters in an interview: "We know there is a discussion. Maybe that will happen."

He provided no further details on the deal and did not identify the Japanese company.

"This kind of activity will increase for getting cheaper prices and strengthening bargaining positions," Kawano said.

Spokesmen at KOGAS, the world's largest corporate buyer of LNG, were not immediately available for comment. Japan and South Korea are the world's top two importers of LNG.

