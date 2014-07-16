By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, July 16 Google Inc's Street View cars
have captured the world's roads, highways and back alleys for
years. Now they are being used for something entirely different:
detecting the thousands of natural gas leaks blighting major
U.S. cities.
Google cars fit with air monitors have taken
millions of readings along the streets of Boston, New York and
Indianapolis over the past two years as part of a program run by
the non-profit Environmental Defense Fund to help reduce methane
emissions.
The results, announced by the fund on Wednesday, reveal how
common leaks are in highly populated areas that until now have
not been quantified. In central Boston, leaks were discovered
every few blocks.
While the leaks were small and did not appear hazardous,
they have prompted concerns about methane whose global warming
impact is 20 times greater than carbon dioxide, according to the
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The leaks also raise
questions about the safety of old pipelines carrying natural gas
in growing volumes across North America.
A natural gas pipeline leak caused an explosion in the New
York City neighborhood of Harlem in March this year, leveling
two buildings and killing eight people.
The data, collected through air analysis systems, showed
thousands of leaks in areas like Boston and New York's Staten
Island that rely on older, corroded cast iron pipelines. But in
Indianapolis, where newer, plastic pipes have been installed,
almost no leaks were detected.
"Until now, these smaller leaks have not been a priority in
most places. Yet we can see from these maps just how much they
can add up," Mark Brownstein, EDF chief counsel for natural gas,
said in a statement.
Methane leaks have previously been detected, but this new
method, which involved 15 million readings taken over thousands
of miles, revealed the volume of gas leaking in each area, said
EDF's chief scientist, Steven Hamburg. It could be a step to
detecting total methane emissions from a given city, he said.
The EDF said other cities will be added to the program, but
did not elaborate.
The findings come as President Obama makes carbon emissions
a key issue of his second term.
U.S. production of natural gas, which is mostly methane, is
on the rise due to a drilling boom. The network of pipelines
carrying the fuel is expanding rapidly.
"This kind of technology and data offers valuable insights,"
said Susan Fleck, vice president of pipeline safety for National
Grid, which supplies Boston and was also involved in the study.
"We are taking action, accelerating natural gas pipeline
replacement to reduce leaks."
(Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Richard Chang)