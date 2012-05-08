MADRID May 8 Spanish utility Gas Natural Fenosa
posted a 5.2 percent r ise i n first-quarter net profit
on Tuesday to 407 million euros ($531.10 million) helped by
lower financial costs, above forecasts for 400 million.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) r ose 0.3 percent to 1.3 billion euros
after growth in the gas supply business offset weakness in
domestic electricity distribution after regulatory changes.
Analysts polled by Reuters were forecasting EBITDA of 1.29
billion euros.
($1 = 0.7663 euros)
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, editing by Sarah Morris)