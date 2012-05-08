* Targets 2012 EBITDA more than 5 billion euros

* Sees 2012 net profit 1.5 billion euros

* Q1 net profit 407 mln euros vs 400 mln expected (Adds 2012 targets)

MADRID, May 8 Spanish utility Gas Natural Fenosa reiterated its earnings targets for 2012 after a posting a 5.2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by lower financial costs.

Gas Natural Fenosa, which has faced shrinking demand from businesses and austerity-hit consumers in recessionary Spain, said it is targeting net profit of 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) in 2012 and underlying profit of more than 5 billion.

Last month the company said it might have to change its goals for 2014 as a result of the deterioration in its Spanish electricity business, which is also facing regulatory uncertainty.

But a strong gas business, particularly in Latin America, helped underpin first-quarter results, with net profit of 407 million euros and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.3 billion euros.

Gas Natural Fenosa has gas business in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. Some of these investments may come under scrutiny after the governments of Argentina and Bolivia recently moved to nationalise energy assets.

The Barcelona-based firm reiterated its target for net debt of between 15 and 16 billion euros in 2012 on Tuesday, with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3 times. Net debt totaled 16.8 billion euros at March 31.

A total of 66.9 percent of the firm's net debt has to be repaid in 2015 or later. ($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Morris and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)