By Julien Toyer

MADRID, May 11 Spain's Gas Natural will bet heavily on the regulated gas business and the production of renewable electricity to grow its net profit by 6 to 8 percent to 2020 and ensure a 70 percent payout over the next four years.

The Barcelona-based gas and power firm said it would invest 13 billion euros ($14.8 billion) during the period, mainly on developing its Spanish and Latin American gas grids and to increase its renewables generation capacity by 2,500 megawatts.

It said the plan would boost net profit to 1.6 billion euros in 2018 and 1.8 billion euros in 2020, while core profit - or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) - would rise by 5 percent to 5.4 billion euros in 2018 and over 6 billion euros in 2020.

In 2016 and 2017, however, net profit will suffer from volatility in international commodities markets as well as depreciating currencies in Latin America and is expected in the range of 1.3 billion to 1.4 billion euros for both years, the firm said.

Gas Natural, which obtains around half of its core profits from Spain and the other half from Latin America, where it bought Chile's CGE for 4.6 billion euros in 2014, said it was focused on organic growth and the money earmarked for investments would not be used for any major acquisition.

Having recently hiked its dividend by 10 percent to 1 euro per share, equivalent to a total 1 billion euros in 2015, it said it would keep a stable payout of 70 percent and pay around 7 billion euros in dividends in the 2016-2020 period, although no decision had yet been taken on paying part of it in shares.

Shares in the company, which are still trading 50 percent below a peak of 36.8 euros in 2007 before the economic crisis hit, were down 3.7 percent at 17.17 euros at 0950 GMT.

Analysts said the plan was broadly in line with expectations but the first-quarter results were below forecasts. Net profit fell 19 percent to 329 million euros as a result of falling gas sales and lower Latin American currencies.

EBITDA was 1.22 billion euros, down 10 percent from last year and also below analysts' expectations for 1.24 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8780 euros)