VIENNA, June 26 The consortium that chose the
Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project over Nabucco West to
transport Azeri gas to Europe pointed to higher gas prices in
Italy and Greece as the reason, OMV said.
Austrian oil and gas group OMV, which led the Nabucco West
consortium, said earlier on Wednesday it had lost its
decade-long campaign for selection by the Shah Deniz consortium,
which operates the Azeri field that will supply the gas.
"The Nabucco project is over for us," OMV Chief Executive
Gerhard Roiss told a hastily called news conference, putting to
rest the suggestion that Nabucco could also be built eventually.
Roiss questioned whether higher gas prices could really be
achieved in austerity-plagued Greece or plentifully supplied
Italy, which lie on the TAP route.
"The question of whether that is a fig leaf for a political
decision I leave to you to judge," he said.