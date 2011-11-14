Nov 14 Indian gas-based power projects can
tie up liquified natural gas (LNG) supplies to make up for the
shortfall of domestic gas and avoid financial distress, CRISIL
Infrastructure Advisory said in report on Monday.
Indian power utilities have added more gas-based plants as
gas discoveries in the past few years raised the expectations of
gas availability, but actual gas production lagged the
expectation, the report noted.
This has created a challenge for the upcoming plants with
the capacity of 8,000-10,000 MW, which will add substantially to
the existing gas-based capacity of 16,000 MW, forcing these
plants to explore a mix of domestic gas and LNG, it said.
"Power purchase costs of power utilities in India have risen
over the last few years. This makes LNG a viable blending option
for them in the present situation," Gurpreet Singh Chugh, head,
natural resources at CRISIL Risk and Infrastructure Solutions.
The gas-based power plants, with an aggregate investment
value of up to 400 billion rupees ($7.95 billion), can match the
currently prevailing power purchase costs by blending domestic
gas with the imported LNG to the extent of 25-30 percent, the
report added.
Much-needed generating capacity in the Asia's third larget
economy that suffers frequent blackouts and a peak power deficit
of around 12 percent, meanwhile, has been delayed by
difficulties in securing land, coal and gas.
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)