Nov 14 Indian gas-based power projects can tie up liquified natural gas (LNG) supplies to make up for the shortfall of domestic gas and avoid financial distress, CRISIL Infrastructure Advisory said in report on Monday.

Indian power utilities have added more gas-based plants as gas discoveries in the past few years raised the expectations of gas availability, but actual gas production lagged the expectation, the report noted.

This has created a challenge for the upcoming plants with the capacity of 8,000-10,000 MW, which will add substantially to the existing gas-based capacity of 16,000 MW, forcing these plants to explore a mix of domestic gas and LNG, it said.

"Power purchase costs of power utilities in India have risen over the last few years. This makes LNG a viable blending option for them in the present situation," Gurpreet Singh Chugh, head, natural resources at CRISIL Risk and Infrastructure Solutions.

The gas-based power plants, with an aggregate investment value of up to 400 billion rupees ($7.95 billion), can match the currently prevailing power purchase costs by blending domestic gas with the imported LNG to the extent of 25-30 percent, the report added.

Much-needed generating capacity in the Asia's third larget economy that suffers frequent blackouts and a peak power deficit of around 12 percent, meanwhile, has been delayed by difficulties in securing land, coal and gas. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)