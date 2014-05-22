* Deal could be this year's top oil and gas investment
* Agreed gas price is cheaper than Asian spot LNG
* Price is in line with recent Gazprom discounts to Europe
LONDON, May 22 China and Russia signed a $400
billion gas supply deal on Wednesday, securing the world's top
energy user a major source of fuel and opening up a new market
for Moscow as it risks losing European customers over the
Ukraine crisis.
But the long-awaited project will be costly, with some
analysts saying it will be this year's biggest oil and gas
investment decision.
Below is a summary of development and its costs:
ROUTE - The 4,000 kilometre "Power of Siberia" pipeline,
spanning marshlands, mountains and seismic zones, will mainly
take gas from the 1.2 trillion cubic metre East Siberian
Chayanda gas field and pump it to China's main consumption
centres near its eastern coast.
Russia will begin delivering from 2018, building up
gradually to 38 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year.
It is also planned to have an offshoot to supply Gazprom's
liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects at Sakhalin and
Vladivostok to serve major buyers such as Japan and South Korea.
MAP-http:/ingfx.thomsonreuters.com/2014/05/20/081729c9f9.jpg
GAS PRICE: No price has been officially announced, but
sources say it is around $350-380 per thousand cubic metres.
This would benefit China as it is cheaper than Asian spot
market LNG prices. Russia also benefits as industry sources say
it is in line with recent European discounts and still slightly
above its break even costs.
CHART-Global gas prices: link.reuters.com/jyf59v
PRICING FORMULA: The pricing formula is based on a basket of
crude oil products, including a take-or-pay contractual
obligation for China to take the gas even when it does not need
it or it must pay a fine.
China's National Development and Reform Commission is
raising domestic gas prices in key consumption centres to
reflect growing gas import costs, paving the way for Russian
imports, which are more expensive than Turkmen supplies it
already imports.
PRE-PAYMENTS: It has so far not been disclosed whether China
will pay a lump sum up front to fund considerable infrastructure
costs.
According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, China will
provide $20 billion for gas development and infrastructure, but
Gazprom said the two sides were still in talks over any advance.
DEVELOPMENT COSTS: The overall cost for the Chayanda and
Kovykta upstream development, which geologists say is more
complex than Russian west Siberian gas fields, and the pipeline
and processing costs will likely exceed $50 billion, and Wood
Mackenzie says it will be "one of the largest oil and gas
investment decisions of the year."
Russia plans to invest $55 billion in exploration and
pipeline construction to China's border, and China's CNPC said
it would build the Chinese section of the pipeline.
(Compiled by Henning Gloystein, Oleg Vukmanovic, Vladimir
Soldatkin, and Amran Abocar; editing by Anna Willard)