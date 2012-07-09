(Corrects to clarify the system operator conducted valve
testing, not BP, in first paragraph)
LONDON, July 9 Natural gas flows into Britain's
Teesside gas terminal were halted on Monday morning as the
system operator conducted valve testing, but operations were
expected to resume later on Monday, an industry source close to
the matter said.
The source said the system operator was testing its shut
down valves and that BP had been requested by the
operator to stop exports to Teesside for the duration of the
job, which was expected to last one to two hours.
"This is happening this morning. They have finished testing
one of the valves and there are still two valves to go before
exports resume," the source said.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Jason Neely and
Alison Birrane)