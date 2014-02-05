* LNG as ship fuel kicks off globally
* U.S. road and rail sectors also start using LNG as fuel
* LNG fuel demand to rise from 5 bcm in 2012 to 160 bcm by
2030
By Henning Gloystein and Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Feb 4 Natural gas has started to
challenge oil as the dominant transport fuel with companies
building gas-powered ships and installing networks of service
stations on water and land.
The expectation of cheaper gas and tighter environmental
regulation have created demand for a cleaner alternative to the
oil-based fuels that have so far dominated the transport world.
Although European and Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG)
prices are currently high, trading at almost $20 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu) in Asia and around $10 per mmBtu
in Europe because of booming demand, analysts expect prices to
drop substantially later this decade when new production rises.
Germany, Singapore and the Netherlands are among the
countries investing in natural gas transport hubs while
companies including Royal Dutch Shell, Gazprom
and Total, are also developing LNG fuel
infrastructure.
Germany is making its first move into LNG for transport
after Bomin Linde LNG signed a deal in January to supply ferry
firm AG EMS and it is now building two LNG bunker terminals in
Hamburg and Bremerhaven, due to start operations in 2015.
"Supplying their ferries with LNG makes AG EMS a pioneer in
Germany and sends a clear signal that this low-emission
propulsion system has arrived here," said Ruben Benders,
managing director at Bomin Linde LNG.
In the Belgian port of Antwerp, Europe's second largest, the
harbour authority says there are "all kinds of initiatives"
through which the use of LNG as fuel for shipping is encouraged.
At Rotterdam, Europe's biggest port, LNG also plays an
increasing role in transport as the Gate LNG import terminal has
begun supplying local river vessels and port tugs, as well as
sending it on for use in the Baltic Sea where LNG is also seeing
a pick-up in the marine sector.
In Asia, Singapore has invested in LNG bunkering capacity in
anticipation of rising demand from large ships.
Singapore's motivation to enter the gas for transport sector
is driven by the expectation of huge growth in China, currently
still a small user of natural gas, but where new regulation is
aimed at shifting the power generation sector from coal to gas
and the transport sector from oil towards more gas use.
Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie says global gas demand in
the transport sector could grow from under 5 billion cubic
metres (bcm) in 2012 to over 160 bcm by 2030, which would be
equivalent to two years' worth of current British gas demand or
around 3 million barrels of oil.
"Gas has traditionally played a niche role in global
transport but it is now garnering greater attention," said Noel
Tomnay, head of research at Wood Mackenzie.
"Oil and gas price differentials are now making investment
in gas re-fuelling infrastructure worthwhile and... increased
environmental restrictions on emissions are encouraging wider
global uptake."
Various new regulations on sulphur emissions in the shipping
sector will come into place for much of the North and Baltic Sea
as well as the U.S. and Canada in 2015, which has driven
interest in alternative fuels to diesel.
TRUCKS AND TRAINS
In North America, LNG is also gaining traction on land as a
shale gas boom has led to a 50 percent drop in U.S. gas prices
since 2008, making it competitive with oil in the transport
sector.
Shell and TravelCenters of America are developing a
network of LNG truck fuel stations that will allow U.S.
coast-to-coast LNG-fueled road transport within a few years.
"Gas is cleaner and gas is cheaper - at least for now," said
Bruce Carlton, president and chief executive of the U.S.
National Industrial Transportation League, a trade association.
"We are seeing a lot of attention being given to conversions
to gas/LNG in the USA... Rail is probably a bit behind, but very
interested in it as well," he said.
Tucker Gilliam of U.S. transport and logistics group Crowley
Liner Services, whose firm has ordered two LNG-powered vessels
to operate between the U.S. and Puerto Rico, said LNG for
transport would gain further traction.
"As more is invested in infrastructure to produce and
deliver the fuel, there will be greater opportunities for wider
scale adoption," he said. He added that for Crowley, the driving
force were "significant environmental benefits".