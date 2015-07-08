ASHGABAT, July 8 Turkmenistan, irked by falling
natural gas exports to Russia, hit out at Moscow's gas export
monopoly Gazprom on Wednesday, saying the energy giant
had not paid for gas purchased from the Central Asian country so
far this year.
"Since the beginning of 2015, OAO Gazprom has not paid for
its debts to state concern Turkmengas for the shipped volumes of
Turkmen natural gas," Turkmenistan's Oil and Gas Ministry said
in a statement on its official website (www.oilgas.gov.tm).
It did not say how much Gazprom owed Turkmenistan, nor did
it say how much Turkmen gas had been shipped to Russia to date.
"Russian company Gazprom has become insolvent on its natural
gas purchase-and-sale contracts due to the continued global
economic crisis and economic sanctions imposed by Western
nations on Russia," the ministry's statement said.
Gazprom declined immediate comment.
Turkmenistan, a nation of 5.5 million, holds the world's
fourth-largest reserves of natural gas, but lacks gas export
routes.
Its criticism is likely to escalate a war of words with
Gazprom which flared up at the end of last year after the
Russian company announced it would cap its purchase of Turkmen
natural gas by 4 billion cubic metres (bcm) this year, way below
its imports of around 11 bcm in 2014.
Gazprom says that its progress in natural gas exploration
elsewhere has made the purchase of gas from Turkmenistan
unprofitable.
Gazprom's target for imports of Turkmen gas this year is a
far cry from levels seen in 2008 when it bought more than 40 bcm
of the fuel. In 2009-2014, Russia's annual gas imports from
Turkmenistan stood at 10-11 bcm.
With insignificant exports to neighbouring Iran, a sharp
fall in gas exports to Russia leaves Turkmenistan virtually
dependent on natural gas exports to China.
China, the world's biggest energy consumer, buys around 30
bcm of Turkmen gas annually and plans to double that volume by
2020.
(Reporting by Marat Gurt; Additional reporting by Vladimir
Soldatkin in Moscow; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by
Susan Fenton)