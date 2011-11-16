ASHGABAT Nov 16 Turkmenistan's estimated oil and gas reserves have grown by more than 55 percent in less than six years as exploration has unearthed the resources needed by the Central Asian state to become a major natural gas supplier to Europe and Asia.

Baymurad Hojamuhamedov, the deputy prime minister with responsibility for the energy sector, presented new state data on Wednesday that showed Turkmenistan's onshore hydrocarbon resources had almost doubled in size since the start of 2006.

"We are working on diversifying our markets," Hojamuhamedov told an international industry conference.

A former Soviet republic of 5.4 million people, Turkmenistan is seeking to lessen its dependence on gas sales to Russia by opening up new supply routes into China, the European Union, Iran, Pakistan and India.

The desert nation holds the world's fourth-largest natural gas reserves, according to BP data. British auditor Gaffney, Cline & Associates last month ranked its South Iolotan field as the world's second-largest, after South Pars in Iran. [ID:

Hojamuhamedov, citing state geological data, said Turkmenistan's total hydrocarbon reserves as of Oct. 1, 2011, stood at 71.21 billion tonnes, including 53.01 billion tonnes of onshore resources and 18.20 million tonnes offshore.

On Jan. 1, 2006, he said total hydrocarbon resources had stood at 45.44 billion tonnes. The offshore data was unchanged, while the onshore figure at that time was 27.24 million tonnes -- slightly more than half of the latest state figure.

Hojamuhamedov, addressing an audience including representatives of several global energy majors, said the state geological company estimated total proved reserves of natural gas at 25.213 trillion cubic metres (tcm) as of Oct. 1, 2011.

The South Iolotan complex, when including the adjacent Yashlar and Osman fields, accounted for approximately three-quarters of the latest reserve total, he said.

Gaffney, Cline & Associates's latest assessment of the field, presented in October, said South Iolotan could contain between 13.1 trillion and 21.2 trillion cubic metres of gas. It said the Yashlar field could hold a further 1.45 to 5.0 tcm.

INVESTMENT NEEDED

South Iolotan, which sprawls over 3,000 sq km about 350 km (220 miles) southeast of the capital Ashgabat, will be the source for a planned increase in gas deliveries to China through a 2,000-km (1,250-mile) Central Asian pipeline network.

Turkmenistan is already delivering gas from other fields to China and has pumped nearly 17 billion cubic metres (bcm) along the route, which opened in late-2009. The countries plan to raise annual Turkmen gas supplies to China to 60 bcm per year.

But the country lacks the infrastructure to match its ambitious plans to supply gas to Europe. The Kremlin fiercely opposes a plan to lay a gas pipeline under the Caspian Sea that would lessen European dependence on Russian gas supplies.

Moscow has described European Union involvement in the project, which envisages a pipeline between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, as "meddling". It says all five Caspian littoral states, including Russia, should approve any such plan.

Bairamgeldy Nedirov, Turkmenistan's minister for oil, gas and natural resources, told the conference that "significant investment" would be required for the country to realise its plans to boost oil and gas production by 2030.

He said the country was in negotiations with major companies from the United States, Russia, China and elsewhere with a view to securing investment in the energy sector.

The minister reiterated Turkmenistan's long-term plan to raise crude oil output to 67 million tonnes by 2030 and natural gas output to 230 bcm, of which 180 bcm would be exported.

Current production is forecast by analysts at around 10 million tonnes of crude oil and between 75 and 80 bcm per year of natural gas. The country rarely publishes official output data. (Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Alison Birrane)