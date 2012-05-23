AVAZA, Turkmenistan May 23 Turkmenistan signed
landmark agreements on Wednesday to supply natural gas to
Pakistan and India, moving a step closer to building a
U.S.-backed pipeline running across Afghanistan.
Turkmenistan's state gas company Turkmengaz signed gas sales
and purchase agreements with Pakistan's Inter State Gas Systems
and Indian state-run utility GAIL.
"The implementation of this project will give a powerful
impetus to the social and economic development of all the
participant countries," Turkmen's deputy prime minister Baimurad
Hojamukhamedov said before the signing ceremony held in the
resort area of Avaza on the Caspian Sea.
(Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)