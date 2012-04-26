* TAPI pipeline talks scheduled by summer - govt source
* Elusive price deal key to project's construction
* Indian PM hails progress in letter published by state
media
By Marat Gurt
ASHGABAT, April 26 Turkmenistan hopes to
conclude a long-awaited gas price deal with Pakistan and India
during imminent talks on construction of an ambitious project to
build a pipeline through Afghanistan, a government official said
on Thursday.
Turkmenistan, which holds more than 4 percent of the world's
natural gas reserves, expects within the next few months to host
a new round of talks with participants in the U.S.-backed TAPI
project to link Turkmen gas fields with India, the source said.
His comments followed a letter from Indian Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh, published by several state-run national
newspapers on Thursday, hailing "great progress" since the
signing of a preliminary agreement in December 2010.
Singh's letter, published in Russian, was sent to mark the
20th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and
Turkmenistan, a former Soviet republic bordering Iran and the
Caspian Sea which gained independence in 1991.
The idea of the TAPI pipeline, an acronym formed from the
initials of the four countries through which it would pass, was
first raised in the mid-1990s but construction has yet to begin.
The proposed 1,700-km (1,056-mile) pipeline could carry 1
trillion cubic metres of gas over a 30-year period, or 33
billion cubic metres a year.
But the route, particularly the 735-km (450-mile) Afghan
leg, presents significant security challenges and will require
Pakistan and India to agree on volumes and price. Participants
must also secure funding for the project.
The preliminary agreement signed by the TAPI countries
contained no specific provisions for security, finance, volumes
or price. Turkmenistan's unflinching policy of selling gas at
its own borders means Pakistan and India would need to settle
transit fees with each other and Afghanistan.
"According to the preliminary agreement, discussions between
the participating countries should take place before summer,"
the government source told Reuters, on condition of anonymity.
"Possibly, this could include the signing of a gas sales
purchase agreement."
BP data show Turkmenistan's natural gas reserves equal to
those of Saudi Arabia and behind only Russia, Iran and Qatar.
The Central Asian state supports the pipeline as part of its
plans to diversify sales from Soviet-era master Russia.
It aims to supply natural gas from its Galkynysh field,
better known by its previous name, South Iolotan, to Pakistan
and India. British auditor Gaffney, Cline & Associates has said
the gas field is the world's second-largest.
(Writing by Robin Paxton, editing by William Hardy)