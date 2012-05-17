* Says legal issues delay China-bound Uzbek gas supplies

* Keeping close eye on fast growing China for gas supply

* Turkmenistan now only Central Asian gas supplier to China

By Dmitry Solovyov

TASHKENT, May 17 Uzbekistan will start to ship natural gas to China via a pipeline running from Central Asia this year, and plans to supply up to 4 billion cubic metres (bcm) by end of the year, a senior Uzbek official told Reuters on Thursday.

The Central Asian pipeline network, launched in 2009, spans about 2,000 km (1,250 miles) from Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan before reaching China's northwestern Xinjiang province.

"We can start shipping our gas right now, but there are some legal issues which need to be settled," Tulagan Zhurayev, head of Uzbekistan's state-controlled gas transportation firm Uzbektransgas, said on the sidelines of the international Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan conference.

"We haven't started shipping gas yet," he said. "We plan to supply this year between 2 bcm and 4 bcm. We have the gas and everything is ready."

Neighbouring Turkmenistan, which holds the world's fourth-largest natural gas reserves, is to date the sole supplier of natural gas to the China-bound pipeline.

Uzbekistan, a mainly Muslim nation of about 30 million, is seeking a place in the lucrative gas trade with the fast growing economic giant China, and some Uzbek officials have said shipments of Uzbek gas are set to reach 10 bcm in 2013.

Zhurayev declined to comment on the figure. "Supplies are definitely set to expand next year, but so far a more realistic talk is about between 2 bcm and 4 bcm this year," he said.

Nurbol Sultan, the head of Kazakhstan's state gas transportation company KazTransGas, told reporters last month Turkmenistan was set to supply 9 bcm of natural gas to China. Turkmen shipments were set to grow further to 10 bcm in 2013 and 15 bcm annually starting 2014.

The China-bound pipeline had been originally expected to reach annual capacity of 30 bcm in 2012.

China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) has said it plans to increase the capacity of the pipeline to around 60 bcm by 2015. (Editing by James Jukwey)